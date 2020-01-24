Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Jurgen Klopp's presence always felt at Liverpool - Neil Critchley

Jurgen Klopp's presence always felt at Liverpool - Neil Critchley

BBC Sport Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Jurgen Klopp's presence will be felt in the FA Cup replay with Shrewsbury Town, says Liverpool Under-23s coach Neil Critchley.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published < > Embed
News video: 'Boys were mature & Klopp was buzzing'

'Boys were mature & Klopp was buzzing' 01:39

 Liverpool's U23s team fully deserved their FA Cup win over Shrewsbury, says head coach Neil Critchley, who reveals Jurgen Klopp had already messaged his delight.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Jurgen Klopp: Nobody here is relaxed [Video]Jurgen Klopp: Nobody here is relaxed

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says no one at the club is relaxed, despite Liverpool's lead at the top of the Premier League table.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:49Published

Jurgen Klopp: We don't go for perfection, we go for a perfect reaction [Video]Jurgen Klopp: We don't go for perfection, we go for a perfect reaction

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reacts after his side beat Wolves 2-1 away. “We scored our wonderful goal after a set-piece but not a second or third means everything is open and then it gets intense"..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:53Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Klopp’s presence is always felt by younger players at Liverpool – Critchley

Liverpool Under-23s coach Neil Critchley insists Jurgen Klopp’s presence is always felt by the younger players – even if he will not be at the FA Cup...
Belfast Telegraph

Sport24.co.za | Klopp great for youngsters despite FA Cup no-show, says Critchley

Liverpool under-23s coach Neil Critchley defended Jurgen Klopp's decision not to take charge of Liverpool's FA Cup replay against Shrewsbury.
News24 Also reported by •talkSPORTBBC SportBBC News

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.