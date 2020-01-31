Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > NBA trade deadline rumors: Knicks, Wolves interested in D'Angelo Russell; Rockets shopping Clint Capela

NBA trade deadline rumors: Knicks, Wolves interested in D'Angelo Russell; Rockets shopping Clint Capela

CBS Sports Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
The Feb. 6 trade deadline is just three days away and the rumor mill is starting to heat up
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

NBA trade deadline: Rockets 'actively shopping' Clint Capela with several Eastern Conference teams, per report

Houston is looking into three-team deals and would like to get back a wing and a center
CBS Sports

NBA trade deadline 2020: From Danilo Gallinari to Chris Paul, 99 players who could be moved before Feb. 6

A look at the big names and not-so-big names worth discussing in between now and this season's trade deadline
CBS Sports

You Might Like


Tweets about this

sport_fan_stuff

Sports Memorabilia #NBA trade deadline rumors: Knicks, Wolves interested in D'Angelo Russell; Heat eyeing Danilo Gallinari - CBS Sports https://t.co/oOYRwtCxEm 6 minutes ago

jayb3451

Jay B. NBA trade deadline rumors: Knicks, Wolves interested in D'Angelo Russell; Heat eyeing Danilo Gallinari - CBS Sports… https://t.co/zKRgQNAGcO 12 minutes ago

AfricaZilla

AfricaZilla NBA trade deadline rumors: Knicks, Wolves interested in D’Angelo Russell; Heat eyeing Danilo Gallinari… https://t.co/N3ZJ36CHuv 1 hour ago

jerseyshore00

Cherie RT @nypostsports: The NBA trade rumors are picking up quickly and the Knicks are right in the middle https://t.co/nnt6ycxycH 1 hour ago

nypostsports

New York Post Sports The NBA trade rumors are picking up quickly and the Knicks are right in the middle https://t.co/nnt6ycxycH 2 hours ago

csbanterPFB

CSBanter @lucrazy719 @IanBegley Possible the trade deadline usually amounts to smaller deals and lots of rumors. I do expect… https://t.co/wfvG23OtLt 2 hours ago

Monnica888

Monnica RT @WarriorNationCP: The #Warriors are looking to save some money, and the #Knicks might be able to help them out. https://t.co/WfuHAblZQX 2 hours ago

LatestComments

Latest Commentary NBA trade deadline rumors: Knicks, Wolves interested in D'Angelo Russell; Rockets shopping ... - https://t.co/g8UquEXnLI #LatestComments 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.