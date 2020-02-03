Erika Lancaster RT @WEWS: This Super Bowl attendee went viral after being caught on camera taking a very expensive nap during the first quarter of the big… 26 minutes ago MICHELE JEDDING RT @ABC: This Super Bowl attendee was caught on camera taking a very expensive nap during the first quarter of tonight's game. https://t.co… 34 minutes ago NFL🏈Football LIVE STREAM FREE @#REDDIT Super Bowl LIV: Fan caught taking a nap during first quarter of Chiefs vs 49ers… https://t.co/UVpFIsp82C 47 minutes ago mPul.se MLB [CBS Sports] Super Bowl LIV: Fan caught taking a nap during first quarter of Chiefs vs 49ers https://t.co/5F2MFNYzy2 54 minutes ago Katy Schuller (1) Tricky to put on social media but after studying both persuasion tactics and the PRSA code of ethics the Trump… https://t.co/TV1EaBvcAr 1 hour ago News 5 Cleveland This Super Bowl attendee went viral after being caught on camera taking a very expensive nap during the first quart… https://t.co/XA6he1nmK6 4 hours ago