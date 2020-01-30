Colin Cowherd: Patrick Mahomes' Super Bowl MVP performance solidified himself as the NFL's best player

While Lamar Jackson claimed this year's NFL MVP award, Patrick Mahomes earned himself the Super Bowl MVP. Hear why Colin Cowherd thinks that Mahomes, not...

Colin Cowherd thinks it's Jimmy Garoppolo that's best set up for long-term success — not Patrick Mahomes | LIVE FROM MIAMI While Patrick Mahomes is arguably the best QB currently in the NFL, Colin Cowherd thinks Jimmy Garoppolo is the one that is best set up for long-term success in...

FOX Sports 4 days ago



