Colin Cowherd: Patrick Mahomes' Super Bowl MVP performance solidified himself as the NFL's best player

FOX Sports Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Colin Cowherd: Patrick Mahomes' Super Bowl MVP performance solidified himself as the NFL's best playerWhile Lamar Jackson claimed this year's NFL MVP award, Patrick Mahomes earned himself the Super Bowl MVP. Hear why Colin Cowherd thinks that Mahomes, not Jackson, is the NFL's best player.
News video: Fans react to Mahomes' Super Bowl performance

Fans react to Mahomes' Super Bowl performance 01:30

 Fans say they never doubted Patrick Mahomes would pull out a Super Bowl victory.

Lamar Jackson Named Unanimous NFL MVP [Video]Lamar Jackson Named Unanimous NFL MVP

Lamar Jackson Named Unanimous NFL MVP Jackson became the second player in history to be a unanimous choice for the NFL's Most Valuable Player. Tom Brady also received every vote for NFL MVP in 2010...

Ravens Lamar Jackson Named NFL MVP [Video]Ravens Lamar Jackson Named NFL MVP

Lamar Jackson's stunning season not only earned him The Associated Press NFL Most Valuable Player Award, but he won it unanimously.

Colin Cowherd: Patrick Mahomes’ Super Bowl MVP performance solidified him as the NFL’s best player

