Colin Cowherd: Patrick Mahomes' Super Bowl MVP performance solidified himself as the NFL's best player
Monday, 3 February 2020 () While Lamar Jackson claimed this year's NFL MVP award, Patrick Mahomes earned himself the Super Bowl MVP. Hear why Colin Cowherd thinks that Mahomes, not Jackson, is the NFL's best player.
