Staples Center removes public’s massive Kobe Bryant memorial

Castanet Kobe memorial comes down #LosAngeles #LAX https://t.co/RU4sXojKlL 17 minutes ago Paul Marr RT @ABCWorldNews: Massive memorial created by the public outside Staples Center after the death of Kobe Bryant is being dismantled, with an… 23 minutes ago My Info RT @TheView: Massive memorial created by the public outside Staples Center after the death of Kobe Bryant is being dismantled, with an offi… 24 minutes ago Juan Medina RT @KUTV2News: A massive memorial created by the public outside Staples Center after the death of former Lakers superstar #KobeByrant was b… 30 minutes ago Santa Maria Times A massive memorial created by the public outside Staples Center after the death of former Lakers superstar Kobe Bry… https://t.co/6m8xk6KNds 31 minutes ago Lompoc Record A massive memorial created by the public outside Staples Center after the death of former Lakers superstar Kobe Bry… https://t.co/WXfPr90kJ2 33 minutes ago Real_Infinity95 RT @ABC: Massive memorial created by the public outside Staples Center after the death of Kobe Bryant is being dismantled, with an official… 38 minutes ago $ean Bishop RT @WTHRcom: A massive memorial created by the public outside Staples Center after the death of Kobe Bryant is being dismantled. https://t.… 47 minutes ago