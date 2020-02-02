Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Staples Center removes public's massive Kobe Bryant memorial

Staples Center removes public's massive Kobe Bryant memorial

FOX Sports Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Staples Center removes public's massive Kobe Bryant memorialStaples Center removes public's massive Kobe Bryant memorial
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS2 LA - Published < > Embed
News video: Staples Center To Dismantle Large Kobe Bryant Fan Memorial, Give Items To Bryant Family

Staples Center To Dismantle Large Kobe Bryant Fan Memorial, Give Items To Bryant Family 02:28

 The growing makeshift memorial which has taken over Xbox Plaza outside Staples Center for Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, his teen daughter Gianna and the seven others who lost their lives in a helicopter crash last weekend is expected to be slowly taken down beginning Sunday.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Staples Center Closed Off As Kobe Bryant Memorial Cleaned Up [Video]Staples Center Closed Off As Kobe Bryant Memorial Cleaned Up

Temporary walls were put up as workers clear the memorial from the front of Staples Center. Jake Reiner reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 01:17Published

Staples Center To Begin Dismantling Memorial Ahead Of Predicted Storms [Video]Staples Center To Begin Dismantling Memorial Ahead Of Predicted Storms

Staples Center president Lee Zeidman said in a statement that the Lakers asked L.A. Live and the Staples Center to collect, catalog and store all of the donated items until further direction was..

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:22Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Staples Center removes public’s massive Kobe Bryant memorial

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A massive memorial created by the public outside Staples Center after the death of former Lakers superstar Kobe Bryant was being dismantled...
Seattle Times Also reported by •USATODAY.comE! Online

Cleanup of Bryant memorial in Los Angeles begins

The massive Kobe Bryant fan-generated memorial across the street from Staples Center in Los Angeles was being dismantled Monday, eight days after the NBA legend...
Reuters Also reported by •TMZ.comJust JaredSeattle TimesUSATODAY.comE! OnlineCBS Sports

Tweets about this

CastanetNews

Castanet Kobe memorial comes down #LosAngeles #LAX https://t.co/RU4sXojKlL 17 minutes ago

SerendipitySays

Paul Marr RT @ABCWorldNews: Massive memorial created by the public outside Staples Center after the death of Kobe Bryant is being dismantled, with an… 23 minutes ago

MendiolaGrandma

My Info RT @TheView: Massive memorial created by the public outside Staples Center after the death of Kobe Bryant is being dismantled, with an offi… 24 minutes ago

juanmedina237

Juan Medina RT @KUTV2News: A massive memorial created by the public outside Staples Center after the death of former Lakers superstar #KobeByrant was b… 30 minutes ago

SantaMariaTimes

Santa Maria Times A massive memorial created by the public outside Staples Center after the death of former Lakers superstar Kobe Bry… https://t.co/6m8xk6KNds 31 minutes ago

LompocRecord

Lompoc Record A massive memorial created by the public outside Staples Center after the death of former Lakers superstar Kobe Bry… https://t.co/WXfPr90kJ2 33 minutes ago

Real_Infinity95

Real_Infinity95 RT @ABC: Massive memorial created by the public outside Staples Center after the death of Kobe Bryant is being dismantled, with an official… 38 minutes ago

317slim

$ean Bishop RT @WTHRcom: A massive memorial created by the public outside Staples Center after the death of Kobe Bryant is being dismantled. https://t.… 47 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.