Joe Weidinger RT @Flagcoco: HOCKEY CHAMPIONSHIP WEEKEND! The Avalanche has two teams playing! Today 9:10: D3 Semis: Flagstaff vs. Notre Dame Prep Tomor… 15 hours ago Flagcoco HOCKEY CHAMPIONSHIP WEEKEND! The Avalanche has two teams playing! Today 9:10: D3 Semis: Flagstaff vs. Notre Dame… https://t.co/7yuOtIlOwO 15 hours ago Zach Alvira 6A Girls - Perry, Chaparral, Highland, Desert Vista, Pinnacle, Basha, Red Mtn, Hamilton First two out - Queen Creek… https://t.co/v0hi6y8sGC 1 day ago Tyler Stone RT @azcsports: No. 1 Notre Dame, No. 2 Pinnacle both upset in state high school hockey semi-finals https://t.co/q7O9L9hJND 2 days ago Paul Donahue No time like the present to mention that in 2013, the pinnacle of Mark Dantonio’s career and the last half-century… https://t.co/hyPgwstCWr 3 days ago azcentral sports No. 1 Notre Dame, No. 2 Pinnacle both upset in state high school hockey semi-finals https://t.co/q7O9L9hJND 5 days ago