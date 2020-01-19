Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > No. 1 Notre Dame, No. 2 Pinnacle both upset in state high school hockey semi-finals

No. 1 Notre Dame, No. 2 Pinnacle both upset in state high school hockey semi-finals

azcentral.com Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Notre Dame Prep and reigning four-time state champion Pinnacle were upset in the Division 1 state semis on Saturday. Hamilton will face Chaparral in the final.
 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Published < > Embed
News video: Gov. Whitmer preps to give State of the Union response tonight

Gov. Whitmer preps to give State of the Union response tonight 01:49

 Governor Gretchen Whitmer will deliver the Democratic response to President Trump's State of the Union Address at East Lansing High School.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Williamsville girls hockey prepares for another state title run [Video]Williamsville girls hockey prepares for another state title run

Williamsville girls hockey prepares for another state title run

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 01:02Published

Going Out a Champion Movie [Video]Going Out a Champion Movie

Going Out a Champion Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Going Out a Champion, the Coach Joe Ellis Story For years, Coach Joe Ellis dreamed of winning the Virginia State High School Basketball..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 00:35Published


Recent related news from verified sources

No. 1 Notre Dame Prep vs. No. 4 Chaparral highlights state high school hockey playoff weekend

Arizona is not known as a high school hockey hotbed, but the state's high school association playoffs are underway, with a full slate of games this weekend.  
azcentral.com

Evans, No. 5 Louisville women rout Notre Dame 86-54

Evans, No. 5 Louisville women rout Notre Dame 86-54Dana Evans returned to her home state and scored 17 points as No. 5 Louisville won its 13th straight game, routing overmatched Notre Dame  86-54
FOX Sports Also reported by •Seattle Times

Tweets about this

JoeWeidinger15

Joe Weidinger RT @Flagcoco: HOCKEY CHAMPIONSHIP WEEKEND! The Avalanche has two teams playing! Today 9:10: D3 Semis: Flagstaff vs. Notre Dame Prep Tomor… 15 hours ago

Flagcoco

Flagcoco HOCKEY CHAMPIONSHIP WEEKEND! The Avalanche has two teams playing! Today 9:10: D3 Semis: Flagstaff vs. Notre Dame… https://t.co/7yuOtIlOwO 15 hours ago

ZachAlvira

Zach Alvira 6A Girls - Perry, Chaparral, Highland, Desert Vista, Pinnacle, Basha, Red Mtn, Hamilton First two out - Queen Creek… https://t.co/v0hi6y8sGC 1 day ago

Tyler_Stone22

Tyler Stone RT @azcsports: No. 1 Notre Dame, No. 2 Pinnacle both upset in state high school hockey semi-finals https://t.co/q7O9L9hJND 2 days ago

PBDonahue

Paul Donahue No time like the present to mention that in 2013, the pinnacle of Mark Dantonio’s career and the last half-century… https://t.co/hyPgwstCWr 3 days ago

azcsports

azcentral sports No. 1 Notre Dame, No. 2 Pinnacle both upset in state high school hockey semi-finals https://t.co/q7O9L9hJND 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.