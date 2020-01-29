Global  

Colin Cowherd: Patrick Mahomes’ Super Bowl MVP performance solidified himself as the NFL’s best player

FOX Sports Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Colin Cowherd: Patrick Mahomes’ Super Bowl MVP performance solidified himself as the NFL’s best playerWhile Lamar Jackson claimed this year's NFL MVP award, Patrick Mahomes earned himself the Super Bowl MVP. Hear why Colin Cowherd thinks that Mahomes, not Jackson, is the NFL's best player.
News video: Patrick Mahomes' father talks about his son's work ethic

Patrick Mahomes' father talks about his son's work ethic 00:49

 Patrick Mahomes Sr., who was a major league baseball player, said his son grew up around some of the world's best athletes. He believes that environment contributed to his son's work ethic.

