Vasek Pospisil gets chance to avenge recent loss to Denis Shapovalov

CBC.ca Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Vasek Pospisil set up an all-Canadian matchup with Denis Shapovalov with a first-round, straight-sets win over Slovenia's Aljaz Bedene on Monday at the Open Sud de France in Montpellier.
Pospisil avenges Auckland Open loss to Canadian teammate Shapovalov

Vasek Pospisil downed fellow Canadian Denis Shapovalov 6-2, 6-3 Wednesday in second-round action at the Open Sud de France indoor hardcourt tennis tournament.
CBC.ca

ATP roundup: Pospisil beats fellow Canadian in Montpellier

Vasek Pospisil won an all-Canadian showdown at the Open Sud de France in Montpellier, beating third-seeded Denis Shapovalov 6-2, 6-3 on Wednesday to earn a spot...
Reuters


