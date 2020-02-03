Vasek Pospisil gets chance to avenge recent loss to Denis Shapovalov

Vasek Pospisil set up an all-Canadian matchup with Denis Shapovalov with a first-round, straight-sets win over Slovenia's Aljaz Bedene on Monday at the Open Sud de France in Montpellier.

You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Pospisil avenges Auckland Open loss to Canadian teammate Shapovalov Vasek Pospisil downed fellow Canadian Denis Shapovalov 6-2, 6-3 Wednesday in second-round action at the Open Sud de France indoor hardcourt tennis tournament.

CBC.ca 3 days ago



ATP roundup: Pospisil beats fellow Canadian in Montpellier Vasek Pospisil won an all-Canadian showdown at the Open Sud de France in Montpellier, beating third-seeded Denis Shapovalov 6-2, 6-3 on Wednesday to earn a spot...

Reuters 3 days ago





Tweets about this