Late-arriving Maple Leaf Kasperi Kapanen contrite after scratch against Senators Monday, 3 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

The Maple Leafs scratched Kasperi Kapanen for Saturday night's game against Ottawa after the speedy winger showed up late for the previous day's practice. He didn't take part in warmups and watched Toronto's 2-1 overtime win from the press box. 👓 View full article

