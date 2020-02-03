Global  

Late-arriving Maple Leaf Kasperi Kapanen contrite after scratch against Senators

CBC.ca Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
The Maple Leafs scratched Kasperi Kapanen for Saturday night's game against Ottawa after the speedy winger showed up late for the previous day's practice. He didn't take part in warmups and watched Toronto's 2-1 overtime win from the press box.
