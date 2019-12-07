Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > The four players Manchester United could sell this summer

The four players Manchester United could sell this summer

Shoot Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
The four players Manchester United could sell this summer, according to the Express.  During his time at Old Trafford, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has consistently stated that he is overseeing a rebuilding project at Manchester United. That of course, means new players in, which he has shown with the signings of Bruno Fernandes and the […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Manchester United v Burnley: Premier League match preview [Video]Manchester United v Burnley: Premier League match preview

In in-depth look at Manchester United's Premier League match against Burnley, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men look to avoid three league defeats in four outings.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:23Published

Managers condemn alleged racial abuse during Manchester derby [Video]Managers condemn alleged racial abuse during Manchester derby

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Pep Guardiola condemn alleged racist abuse aimed at players during the Manchester derby at the Etihad Stadium. The Etihad Stadium bore witness to a match as thrilling as it was..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:22Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Solskjaer sends defiant message to Man United fans about summer transfers

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has insisted that he doesn’t regret allowing key players to leave Manchester United last summer. The Red Devils opted to sell Romelu...
The Sport Review

Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer told to make Sir Alex Ferguson change in top four chase

Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer told to make Sir Alex Ferguson change in top four chaseManchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been urged to take inspiration from his former manager Sir Alex Ferguson
Daily Star


Tweets about this

epltopviews

EPL Most Read in 24 Hours The four players Manchester United could sell this summer https://t.co/aBOtTv0aPW 1 hour ago

mufcnews2019

Manchester United News The four players Manchester United could sell this summer https://t.co/yAcYCbzt1I https://t.co/cSKfGjXuz1 2 hours ago

dannydarcy72

Danny Darcy/Galway @DeanBamford5 @ReedayMaurice @CarltonPalmer Laurie Cunningham also only one of four players to have played for Real… https://t.co/GlXh1rmowR 4 hours ago

SportAlert4

Sport Alert Four players that have scored a hat-trick on their debut Erling Haaland (Norway) Borussia Dortmund Messi (Argentina… https://t.co/xY0eFzKBDR 8 hours ago

LarryCh49598510

Larry Chester RT @LarryCh49598510: Four Manchester United players have given Solskjaer a dilemma ahead of Man City fixture https://t.co/BpfBkTFEkL https:… 11 hours ago

migumari8448

joao miguel pereira RT @DExpress_Sport: Man Utd could sell four players after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer transfer comments #MUFC https://t.co/wcjz5nDbWR https://t.c… 12 hours ago

DExpress_Sport

Express Sport Man Utd could sell four players after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer transfer comments #MUFC https://t.co/wcjz5nDbWR https://t.co/jIWkiy48IQ 13 hours ago

UnitedObsessed

A D A M 🔰 @mintz1989 Agreed the four signings we've made are good & an improvement as well as culling dead wood too. Manches… https://t.co/6Lmu48mVWV 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.