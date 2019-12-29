Monday, 3 February 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Competition: DFB Pokal Market: Borussia Dortmund win Odds: 3/5 @ Bet 365 Turning their attention to back to the DFB Pokal in midweek, a high-flying Borussia Dortmund will make the trip to a struggling Werder Bremen on Tuesday night. Starting with the hosts, hit with a 2-1 defeat away at Augsburg over the weekend, Werder Bremen […]



The post Borussia Dortmund 3/5 to beat Werder Bremen in Tuesday’s DFB Pokal tie appeared first on Soccer News. 👓 View full article

