Chiefs DT Derrick Nnadi celebrates Super Bowl win by paying off dog adoption fees

USATODAY.com Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Chiefs DT Derrick Nnadi made a significant pledge to helping find homes for dogs at a local shelter within hours of becoming a Super Bowl champion.
News video: Kansas City Chiefs Defensive Lineman Celebrates Super Bowl Win By Paying Dogs’ Adoption Fees

Kansas City Chiefs Defensive Lineman Celebrates Super Bowl Win By Paying Dogs’ Adoption Fees 00:34

 Kansas City Chiefs’ defensive lineman Derrick Nnadi is celebrating the team’s Super Bowl win by covering the adoption fees of all available dogs at the Kansas City Pet Project.

NFL-Chiefs' Super Bowl win sets tails wagging in Kansas City

The Chiefs' Super Bowl win was not only celebrated by the people of Kansas City, it has been thoroughly welcomed by man's best friend after tackle Derrick Nnadi...
Reuters

Chiefs' Nnadi pays adoption fees for dog shelter

Chiefs defensive lineman Derrick Nnadi will pay the adoption fee for 91 dogs at a Kansas City area shelter.
ESPN


