LeBron James: 'Every game is going to be emotional' following Kobe Bryant's death

USATODAY.com Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Los Angeles Laker LeBron James is setting the tone for the team and says 'we have to continue to push forward' in wake of Kobe Bryant's death.
News video: LeBron James Shares Tattoo Tribute to Kobe Bryant

LeBron James Shares Tattoo Tribute to Kobe Bryant 01:17

 LeBron James Shares Tattoo Tribute to Kobe Bryant LeBron James recently took to Instagram to share a close-up look at his new tattoo. The fresh ink is a tribute to Kobe Bryant, who died on Jan. 26 along with his daughter, Gianna, and seven others. James’s tattoo features a black snake, referencing...

Fans At Golden 1 Center Pay Tribute To Kobe Bryant [Video]Fans At Golden 1 Center Pay Tribute To Kobe Bryant

Fans showed out to the Golden 1 Center to pay tribute to Kobe Bryant during the Sacramento Kings game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 01:25Published

LeBron James Givers Heartfelt Speech Before Los Angeles Lakers Game [Video]LeBron James Givers Heartfelt Speech Before Los Angeles Lakers Game

During the first Los Angeles Lakers game after Kobe Bryant’s death, LeBron James gave a speech. According to Business Insider, the Lakers were facing the Portland Trail Blazers at the Staples Center...

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published


LeBron James and the Lakers In Tears As They Arrive Back in L.A. Following Kobe Bryant's Death

The Lakers are mourning the devastating loss of one of their own. On Sunday, the L.A.-based NBA team were headed back home from Philadelphia when they received...
E! Online

LeBron James and Fellow Lakers Players Seen Crying After Kobe Bryant's Death

The 35-year-old basketball player and his teammates are visibly upset and consoling each other as they arrive back in Los Angeles after a flight from...
AceShowbiz

GreekLakersFan

Maria Fischer RT @MarkG_Medina: LeBron James: 'Every game is going to be emotional' following Kobe Bryant’s death https://t.co/Zh4EwEJr05 17 minutes ago

MarkG_Medina

Mark Medina LeBron James: 'Every game is going to be emotional' following Kobe Bryant’s death https://t.co/Zh4EwEJr05 45 minutes ago

DBarnes18079555

D Barnes 106056/4533 RT @DBarnes18079555: @SpectrumSN The Lakers Has Already , A Championship Team. Every Qualified Laker Player From This Moment Forward ; Just… 54 minutes ago

DBarnes18079555

D Barnes 106056/4533 @SpectrumSN The Lakers Has Already , A Championship Team. Every Qualified Laker Player From This Moment Forward ; J… https://t.co/pYlQvR784o 54 minutes ago

MemphisHuncho

Marty McFly RT @MMoreno1015: LeBron James anticipates “every game being emotional.” Added: “Legends never die, obviously.” 3 hours ago

MMoreno1015

Matthew Moreno LeBron James anticipates “every game being emotional.” Added: “Legends never die, obviously.” 3 hours ago

jrbryanttheo

“ theo bryant “ ✞ ⁶ the year is 2012 , the month is june . its the 6th day & game 6 of the eastern conference finals . lebron james tak… https://t.co/1qnc4xj2W1 1 day ago

CameronFields_

Cameron Fields RT @LeBron_Wire: LeBron James hopes there's a tribute for Kobe at every road game https://t.co/p1fJUp4CCJ 1 day ago

