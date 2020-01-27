LeBron James: 'Every game is going to be emotional' following Kobe Bryant's death

LeBron James Shares Tattoo Tribute to Kobe Bryant LeBron James recently took to Instagram to share a close-up look at his new tattoo. The fresh ink is a tribute to Kobe Bryant, who died on Jan. 26 along with his daughter, Gianna, and seven others. James’s tattoo features a black snake, referencing...
During the first Los Angeles Lakers game after Kobe Bryant’s death, LeBron James gave a speech. According to Business Insider, the Lakers were facing the Portland Trail Blazers at the Staples Center...