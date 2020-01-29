Christen Press bends dazzling goal past Costa Rica’s keeper from outside the box Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

USWNT forward Christen Press pulled up from outside the box and expertly drilled her shot into the back of the net to open the scoring against Costa Rica in a CONCACAF Women's Olympic Qualifying match.

