Christen Press bends dazzling goal past Costa Rica’s keeper from outside the box

FOX Sports Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
Christen Press bends dazzling goal past Costa Rica’s keeper from outside the boxUSWNT forward Christen Press pulled up from outside the box and expertly drilled her shot into the back of the net to open the scoring against Costa Rica in a CONCACAF Women's Olympic Qualifying match.
