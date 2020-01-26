Global  

Ricochet, Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley to square off for WWE Title opportunity at Super ShowDown

FOX Sports Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
Ricochet, Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley will compete in a Triple Threat Match for an opportunity to challenge WWE Champion Brock Lesnar at WWE Super ShowDown.
