Alec Burks' 30 points leads Warriors over Wizards 125-117

FOX Sports Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
Alec Burks' 30 points leads Warriors over Wizards 125-117Alec Burks scored 30 points, Glenn Robinson III added 22 and the Golden State Warriors beat Bradley Beal and the Washington Wizards 125-117
