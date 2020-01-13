Global  

Maple Leafs suffer collapse to Panthers as Frederik Andersen exits with injury

CBC.ca Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
Mike Hoffman scored the winner and added an assist after lost Toronto lost starting goalie Frederik Andersen to injury as the Florida Panthers battled back from a 3-1 third-period deficit to defeat the Maple Leafs 5-3 on Monday night.
