Mark Pysyk's hat trick powers Panthers to comeback win over Maple Leafs
|
|
Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
Defenseman turned forward Mark Pysyk's hat trick powers the Florida Panthers to a come-from-behind over the Toronto Maple Leafs.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Recent related videos from verified sources
Mark Pysyk's first NHL hat trick
Mark Pysyk scores in the 1st period and adds two more in the 3rd, leading the Panthers to a 5-3 win with his first NHL hat trick
Credit: NHL Duration: 01:00Published
Alex Ovechkin's 25th NHL hat trick
Alex Ovechkin powers the Capitals past the Devils with his 25th career hat trick and ties Cy Denneny for ninth place on the NHL's all-time list
Credit: NHL Duration: 01:17Published
Recent related news from verified sources
Tweets about this