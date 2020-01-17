Global  

Mark Pysyk's hat trick powers Panthers to comeback win over Maple Leafs

FOX Sports Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
Mark Pysyk's hat trick powers Panthers to comeback win over Maple LeafsDefenseman turned forward Mark Pysyk's hat trick powers the Florida Panthers to a come-from-behind over the Toronto Maple Leafs.
News video: Panthers score four unanswered goals in 3rd period

Panthers score four unanswered goals in 3rd period 02:29

 With the Panthers down 3-1 in the 3rd, Mark Pysyk scores his second goal, Jonathan Huberdeau ties it, Mike Hoffman takes the lead and Pysyk finishes a hat trick with an empty-netter

Mark Pysyk's first NHL hat trick [Video]Mark Pysyk's first NHL hat trick

Mark Pysyk scores in the 1st period and adds two more in the 3rd, leading the Panthers to a 5-3 win with his first NHL hat trick

Alex Ovechkin's 25th NHL hat trick [Video]Alex Ovechkin's 25th NHL hat trick

Alex Ovechkin powers the Capitals past the Devils with his 25th career hat trick and ties Cy Denneny for ninth place on the NHL's all-time list

Pysyk scores 3 times as Panthers beat Maple Leafs 5-3

TORONTO (AP) — Mark Pysyk scored three times in his first career hat trick, and the Florida Panthers beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-3 on Monday night. Mike...
Maple Leafs suffer collapse to Panthers as Frederik Andersen exits with injury

Mike Hoffman scored the winner and added an assist after lost Toronto lost starting goalie Frederik Andersen to injury as the Florida Panthers battled back from...
pez_blaugrana

Pez Blaugrana RT @FOXSportsFL: Mark Pysyk's hat trick powers @FlaPanthers to comeback win over Maple Leafs. 5 #FLAvsTOR 3 #FlaPanthers #OneTerritory #NH… 1 hour ago

FOXSportsFL

FOX Sports Florida & Sun Mark Pysyk's hat trick powers @FlaPanthers to comeback win over Maple Leafs. 5 #FLAvsTOR 3 #FlaPanthers… https://t.co/RWzjkMxaDR 1 hour ago

