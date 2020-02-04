Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Packers Hall of Famer Willie Wood dies at 83

Packers Hall of Famer Willie Wood dies at 83

FOX Sports Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
Packers Hall of Famer Willie Wood dies at 83Willie Wood, the Hall of Fame defensive back who won five NFL championships with the Green Bay Packers, died at 83
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Willie Wood, Packers great and Hall of Fame DB, dies at 83

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Willie Wood, the Hall of Fame defensive back who won five NFL championships with the Green Bay Packers under coach Vince Lombardi and made...
Seattle Times

Willie Wood, Packers great and Hall of Fame DB, dies at 83

Willie Wood, Packers great and Hall of Fame DB, dies at 83Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive back Willie Wood has died
FOX Sports

You Might Like


Tweets about this

basteires

Basti RT @AndyHermanNFL: Hall of Famer Packers Hall of Famer 8x Pro Bowler 5x 1st team All-Pro 4x 2nd team All-Pro 7x World Champion 1960’s All D… 8 minutes ago

SweetCharity313

•••🌬PLAYER #1🎬 RT @ProFootballHOF: Hall of Famer Willie Wood passed away today. Fellow Gold Jacket and @packers teammate Jerry Kramer remembers Willie. ht… 1 hour ago

nickschreck

Nick Schreck Via ESPN - #ESPN #NFL #FantasyFootball "Ex-Packer, Hall of Famer Willie Wood dies at 83" https://t.co/Xo1QtxpCvk 1 hour ago

redz041

Jan Mouzone RT @La52Guns: Willie Wood, former Packers safety and Hall of Famer, dies https://t.co/CAtJatw0hW https://t.co/dQPHUihpQ7 1 hour ago

LetsTalkFF

LetsTalkFF 🏈 "Ex-Packer, Hall of Famer Willie Wood dies at 83" https://t.co/8j0D7VyPYJ via ESPN #NFL #ESPN #NFLNews 2 hours ago

max_twest

Max Twest Football news! Ex-Packer, Hall of Famer Willie Wood dies at 83 https://t.co/Imtj6esKb4 2 hours ago

exarmyofficer1

exarmyofficer Packers Hall of Famer and Super Bowl I hero Willie Wood dies at 83 https://t.co/dGaEUhFuQ8 2 hours ago

100UBF

United Black Front Ex-Packer, Hall of Famer Willie Wood dies at 83 https://t.co/zT6CEysccy 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.