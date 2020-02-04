Shaw back in Test squad; Mayank in for NZ ODIs

Prithvi Shaw and Navdeep Saini have been included in the Indian squad for the upcoming two-match Test series against New Zealand while Mayank Agarwal replaces injured Rohit Sharma for the ODIs, the BCCI announced on Tuesday. Pacer Ishant Sharma will be dependent on his fitness approval to play the upcoming Test series that commences from February 21.

