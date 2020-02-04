Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Shaw back in Test squad; Mayank in for NZ ODIs

Shaw back in Test squad; Mayank in for NZ ODIs

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
Prithvi Shaw and Navdeep Saini have been included in the Indian squad for the upcoming two-match Test series against New Zealand while Mayank Agarwal replaces injured Rohit Sharma for the ODIs, the BCCI announced on Tuesday. Pacer Ishant Sharma will be dependent on his fitness approval to play the upcoming Test series that commences from February 21.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

elaviews

E RT @mufaddal_vohra: Test squad for New Zealand finally announced! Navdeep Saini has been picked in whites as an extra seamer. Prithvi Shaw… 1 minute ago

BhaktofEvilSoul

Kohli ODI 100s 🤙🤙🤙💪💪💪 RT @BhaktofEvilSoul: Test squad for New Zealand finally announced! Navdeep Saini has been picked in whites as an extra seamer. Prithvi Shaw… 42 minutes ago

BhaktofEvilSoul

Kohli ODI 100s 🤙🤙🤙💪💪💪 Test squad for New Zealand finally announced! Navdeep Saini has been picked in whites as an extra seamer. Prithvi S… https://t.co/Iu4wsAgIhy 53 minutes ago

mykebou

Michael V. Bolgent India Test Squad for NZ Series: Prithvi Shaw back in Tests, Mayank Agarwal in for ODIs https://t.co/hW3l4ztcSh 53 minutes ago

mufaddal_vohra

Mufaddal Vohra Test squad for New Zealand finally announced! Navdeep Saini has been picked in whites as an extra seamer. Prithvi S… https://t.co/il3Dj8pFHP 56 minutes ago

Rago_hitman

Ragothaman RT @bsindia: With Rohit Sharma being ruled out of the ODIs and Tests due to a calf injury, Mayank Agarwal has been named as his replacement… 1 hour ago

bayalis

bayalis(͡° ͜ʖ ͡°) Just dont understand why Prithvi Shaw is always preferred over Shubhman Gill. The latter has ALWAYS performed bette… https://t.co/RUqWAWDe4e 1 hour ago

somsirsa

Somsirsa Chatterjee Shaw back in Test squad; Mayank in for NZ ODIs https://t.co/XI5fzOyaCC https://t.co/NKk9XsOt7t 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.