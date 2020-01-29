Global  

Jimmy Butler leads Heat with season-high 38 points in blowout win over 76ers

FOX Sports Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
Jimmy Butler leads Heat with season-high 38 points in blowout win over 76ersJimmy Butler leads the Miami Heat with a season-high 38 points in a 137-106 blowout win over the Philadelphia 76ers at home.
Sweet revenge for Butler as Heat thrash 76ers

Five-time All-Star Jimmy Butler scored a season-high 38 points in just 29 minutes to lead hosts Miami to a 137-106 victory over Philadelphia on Monday night.
