Jimmy Butler leads Heat with season-high 38 points in blowout win over 76ers

Five-time All-Star Jimmy Butler scored a season-high 38 points in just 29 minutes to lead hosts Miami to a 137-106 victory over Philadelphia on Monday night.

Booker, Ayton lead Suns to 133-104 blowout of Mavericks DALLAS (AP) — All Devin Booker can do now is wait for the announcement of All-Star reserves. The last impression for the Phoenix guard was a good one. Booker...

Seattle Times 6 days ago



