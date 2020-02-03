Global  

NFL-Chiefs' Super Bowl win sets tails wagging in Kansas City

Reuters Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
The Chiefs' Super Bowl win was not only celebrated by the people of Kansas City, it has been thoroughly welcomed by man's best friend after tackle Derrick Nnadi paid the adoption fees of all 100-plus dogs housed at the city's three rescue shelters.
