U-19 World Cup: This battle matters as India face Pakistan in semis

Mid-Day Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
*Potchefstroom (Sa):* Four-time champions India will back themselves to reach their third successive final at the U-19 World Cup when they face arch-rivals Pakistan in a last four clash here today. Both teams go into the semi-final unbeaten. While India beat Australia in the quarter-finals, Pakistan outplayed Afghanistan....
