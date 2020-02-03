Shubman Gill, Navdeep Saini included as India announce squad for Test series against NZ
Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
Shubman Gill and Navdeep Saini have been included in the Indian squad for the upcoming two-match Test series against New Zealand.
Pacer Ishant Sharma will be dependent on his fitness approval to play the upcoming Test series. Prithvi Shaw has also made a comeback to the Test side for the first time since getting suspended for...
