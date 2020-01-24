Global  

BBC Sport pundit raves about Liverpool FC star Mo Salah

The Sport Review Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
Garth Crooks has claimed that Mohamed Salah has got his “golden scoring touch” back for Liverpool FC. The 27-year-old Egypt international scored twice and was named as the man of the match as he helped Liverpool FC to claim a thumping 4-0 win over Southampton at Anfield on Saturday. Salah has been in good form […]

