Cricket-Maxwell returns for Australia's limited overs tour of South Africa

Reuters India Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
Glenn Maxwell was recalled to the Australia one-day and Twenty20 squads for the tour of South Africa on Tuesday, returning to the international setup for the first time since taking a break to deal with mental health issues in October.
Recent related news from verified sources

UPDATE 1-Cricket-Maxwell returns for Australia's limited overs tour of S Africa

* Marsh gets another chance to steady career (Adds quotes, details)
Reuters India

Sport24.co.za | Australia recall Maxwell for SA tour, Stoinis snubbed

Glenn Maxwell's self-imposed exile from international cricket ended when he was named in Australia's limited-overs squads to tour SA, but in-form Marcus Stoinis...
News24

