Cricket-Maxwell returns for Australia's limited overs tour of South Africa

Glenn Maxwell was recalled to the Australia one-day and Twenty20 squads for the tour of South Africa on Tuesday, returning to the international setup for the first time since taking a break to deal with mental health issues in October.



Recent related news from verified sources UPDATE 1-Cricket-Maxwell returns for Australia's limited overs tour of S Africa * Marsh gets another chance to steady career (Adds quotes, details)

Sport24.co.za | Australia recall Maxwell for SA tour, Stoinis snubbed Glenn Maxwell's self-imposed exile from international cricket ended when he was named in Australia's limited-overs squads to tour SA, but in-form Marcus Stoinis...

