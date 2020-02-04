Global  

Butler scores 38 vs former team, Heat rout 76ers 137-106

FOX Sports Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
Butler scores 38 vs former team, Heat rout 76ers 137-106Butler scores 38 vs former team, Heat rout 76ers 137-106
