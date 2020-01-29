Mayank Agarwal replaces Rohit Sharma in India ODI team, Prithvi Shaw returns to Test team

Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Mayank Agarwal replaced India vice-captain Rohit Sharma in the One Day International team for the three-match series against New Zealand after the latter was ruled out of the tour due to a calf injury. The right-handed batsman Agarwal has not represented India in any ODIs far and will make his debut if he is picked in the playing XI against New Zealand.


