India vs Pakistan ICC Under 19 World Cup semifinal: Potchefstroom weather, Senwes Park pitch report

Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

According to the ICC Under 19 World Cup rules, if the India-Pakistan semifinal is washed out then the Boys in Blue will progress as they have won more group-stage matches. Potchefstroom gets some rains every day but according to accuweather.com, there is just 7 per cent forecast of showers. 👓 View full article

