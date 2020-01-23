Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > India vs Pakistan ICC Under 19 World Cup semifinal: Potchefstroom weather, Senwes Park pitch report

India vs Pakistan ICC Under 19 World Cup semifinal: Potchefstroom weather, Senwes Park pitch report

Zee News Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
According to the ICC Under 19 World Cup rules, if the India-Pakistan semifinal is washed out then the Boys in Blue will progress as they have won more group-stage matches. Potchefstroom gets some rains every day but according to accuweather.com, there is just 7 per cent forecast of showers.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

This Day in History: Gandhi Is Assassinated [Video]This Day in History: Gandhi Is Assassinated

This Day in History: Gandhi Is Assassinated January 30, 1948 The political and spiritual leader of the Indian independence movement was assassinated in New Delhi by a Hindu fanatic. Known as Mahatma,..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:23Published

Watch: Skipper Harmanpreet shares India's strategy for Women's T20 World Cup [Video]Watch: Skipper Harmanpreet shares India's strategy for Women's T20 World Cup

The Indian women’s cricket captain Harmanpreet Kaur on Thursday said handling pressure would be crucial in the upcoming ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in Australia, something that her side couldn’t do..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 00:53Published


Recent related news from verified sources

U-19 World Cup Semi-final: Five Pakistan players India need to be wary of


Indian Express

World Cup semifinal on mind, new-look India aim to continue dominance in ODIs vs New Zealand


Indian Express Also reported by •Mid-DayZee News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.