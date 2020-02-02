Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Novak Djokovic on his tough childhood: I came from nothing

Novak Djokovic on his tough childhood: I came from nothing

Mid-Day Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
*Melbourne:* All-conquering Novak Djokovic said a turbulent childhood where he had to queue for milk and bread in war-torn Serbia made him hungry for success, after he fought back to win his eighth Australian Open. Djokovic, 32, needed to dig deep to rally from two sets to one down for the first time in a Grand Slam final and...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Sport24.co.za | 'I came from nothing' - Djokovic says tough childhood made him a fighter

All-conquering Novak Djokovic said a turbulent childhood in war-torn Serbia made him hungry for success.
News24

You Might Like


Tweets about this

cuckoo_sing

Candy RT @RapplerSports: Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic bares he had to queue for milk and bread in war-torn Serbia when he was young. h… 1 day ago

rapplerdotcom

Rappler Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic bares he had to queue for milk and bread in war-torn Serbia when he was you… https://t.co/jXBK3aHiVL 1 day ago

RapplerSports

Rappler Sports Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic bares he had to queue for milk and bread in war-torn Serbia when he was you… https://t.co/Jgd77hP6l5 1 day ago

dbigmark

milan's dbigmark® RT @todayng: Novak Djokovic says tough childhood made him a fighter https://t.co/6S7Uv6dRI6 1 day ago

todayng

TODAY Novak Djokovic says tough childhood made him a fighter https://t.co/6S7Uv6dRI6 1 day ago

YahooPH

Yahoo Philippines Novak Djokovic Sunday said a turbulent childhood where he had to queue for milk and bread in war-torn Serbia made h… https://t.co/soL5KfHiPi 1 day ago

dailyanjal

Dailyanjal I Came From Nothing: Novak Djokovic Says Tough Childhood Made Him a Fighter https://t.co/vbVWrkmUiC https://t.co/2jRNB1sM6m 1 day ago

vic_k_nola

Victory✨ RT @somsirsa: I Came From Nothing: Novak Djokovic Says Tough Childhood Made Him a Fighter https://t.co/JAGEw9Mzsh https://t.co/AQYBUZxRQJ 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.