Barcelona's Ansu Fati youngest to score brace in La Liga

Mid-Day Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
*Madrid:* Ansu Fati became the youngest player ever to score a brace in La Liga by capitalising on two brilliant Lionel Messi assists to give Barcelona a 2-1 victory over Levante. Fati, at 17 years and 94 days old, broke the previous record held by Juanmi Jimenez, who scored twice for Malaga against Real Zaragoza at 17 years and...
Sport24.co.za | Fati and Messi connection sees Barca hold on against Levante

Ansu Fati became the youngest player ever to score a brace in the La Liga after capitalising on two brilliant Lionel Messi assists.
Setien hails Fati after teenager´s brace for Barcelona

Quique Setien praised Ansu Fati after the teenage forward helped Barcelona to a 2-1 win over Levante in LaLiga on Sunday. Fati, 17, scored twice in the first...
