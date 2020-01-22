Global  

Shaw, Mayank set to make ODI debuts against NZ

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
As India and New Zealand get ready to lock horns in the three-match ODI series, skipper Virat Kohli on Tuesday confirmed that Prithvi Shaw will indeed start in the playing XI. Shaw came into the side after regular opener Shikhar Dhawan was ruled out of the series after injuring his shoulder in the matches against Australia.
Team India's ODI squad for the three-match ODI series against New Zealand has been announced and young opener Prithvi Shaw got his maiden ODI call-up. The All-India Senior Selection Committee been..

