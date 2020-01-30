Global  

Bristol City news LIVE: Lee Johnson speaks pre-Birmingham City and more from Ashton Gate

Tuesday, 4 February 2020
Bristol City news LIVE: Lee Johnson speaks pre-Birmingham City and more from Ashton GateLee Johnson will be discussing the win over QPR and Friday night's challenge against Pep Clotet's Blues.
Bristol City news LIVE: Lee Johnson on Diedhiou, defensive strength and Birmingham City

Bristol City news LIVE: Lee Johnson on Diedhiou, defensive strength and Birmingham CityAll the news, views and analysis from BS3
Also reported by •Tamworth Herald

Bristol City v Birmingham City live - team news and match updates from Ashton Gate

Bristol City v Birmingham City live - team news and match updates from Ashton GatePep Clotet's side will be aiming to build on their victory against Nottingham Forest, on their return to league action
Also reported by •Bristol Post, Sutton Coldfield Observer

