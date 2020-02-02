Global  

Daniel Maldini continues family legacy at AC Milan

Mid-Day Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
*Milan:* Daniel Maldini made his Serie A debut with Italian giants AC Milan to follow in the footsteps of his father, club legend Paolo, and grandfather Cesare. The 18-year-old Maldini had already taken part in pre-season friendlies, but had to wait for his first senior appearance for the seven-time European champions. It finally...
