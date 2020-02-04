Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Glenn Maxwell returns to Australia's limited over squad

Glenn Maxwell returns to Australia's limited over squad

Zee News Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
Glenn Maxwell returns to Australia's limited over squad for the ODI and T20 series against South Africa.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Sport24.co.za | Maxwell ruled out of Australia's tour to SA

Big-hitting batsman Glenn Maxwell has been ruled out of Australia's tour to South Africa due to injury.
News24

Cricket-Maxwell returns for Australia's limited overs tour of South Africa

Glenn Maxwell was recalled to the Australia one-day and Twenty20 squads for the tour of South Africa on Tuesday, returning to the international setup for the...
Reuters India


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.