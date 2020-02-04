Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Zaira Wasim speaks on restrictions in Kashmir

Zaira Wasim speaks on restrictions in Kashmir

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
Actress Zaira Wasim who was last seen in 'The Sky Is Pink' has taken to her Instagram profile yesterday to share the plight of inhabitants of Kashmir. In her post, she mentioned how Kashmiris continue to suffer in a world where it is easy to place restrictions on their liberty and are never allowed to voice their opinions.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.