Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Alexis Mac Allister stars for Argentina U23's in win

Alexis Mac Allister stars for Argentina U23's in win

The Argus Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
Alexis Mac Allister starred for Argentina U23's in a 3-2 win over Uruguay overnight.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Ezequiel Schelotto says Alexis Mac Allister can adapt to Prem

Albion loanee Alexis Mac Allister has been backed to successfully adapt to the Premier League – when the time comes.
The Argus

Alexis Mac Allister offer reported in Argentina

The future of Alexis Mac Allister remained unclear tonight, despite suggestions Albion have made their move.
The Argus


Tweets about this

StenningAdam

Adam Stenning Alexis Mac Allister starred for Argentina's U23's in a 3-2 win against Uruguay overnight. #BHAFC https://t.co/M6XNQWXhmG 25 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.