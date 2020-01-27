Global  

UFC news: Conor McGregor admits war of words with Khabib went too far – but insists the Russian started it

talkSPORT Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
Many might argue that Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov had one of, if not the nastiest feud in UFC history. The bad blood ran deep. It escalated from the usual fight stuff to religious, cultural barbs that Khabib certainly took offense to. McGregor has now admitted the error of his ways and seems to acknowledge […]
