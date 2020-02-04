Global  

Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch defends her title against Asuka next week

FOX Sports Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
The Man will face The Empress yet again in a rematch of Royal Rumble's epic Raw Women's Championship Match.
