Liverpool vs Shrewsbury: Reds’ decision to field Under-23 side in FA Cup replay ‘has cost Salop £500,000’

talkSPORT Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
Liverpool’s decision not to field their strongest team in their FA Cup clash vs Shrewsbury has cost the League One strugglers an alleged £500,000. Salop boss Sam Ricketts made the claim ahead of the fourth-round replay, admitting he was ‘disappointed’ to not be facing Jurgen Klopp or his first choice XI. The two sides meet […]
Credit: Sky Sports UK
News video: Who works harder - Jeff or Klopp?!

Who works harder - Jeff or Klopp?! 02:30

 A discussion about Jurgen Klopp's decision not to attend Liverpool's FA Cup replay against Shrewsbury leads to a heated debate about Jeff Stelling's work ethic!

FA Cup preview: Liverpool v Shrewsbury [Video]FA Cup preview: Liverpool v Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury and Liverpool will battle it out in the FA Cup fourth-round replay. Shrewsbury are expecting to take more than 5,000 fans to Anfield, in the hope of causing an upset and setting up a trip to..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO

Klopp standing by his mid-season break decision [Video]Klopp standing by his mid-season break decision

Juergen Klopp defends his mid-season break decision that will see him and his first team miss the FA Cup replay against Shrewsbury.

Credit: Reuters - Sports


Recent related news from verified sources

Michael Owen states his prediction for Liverpool FC v Shrewsbury

Michael Owen is backing Liverpool FC to beat Shrewsbury Town in the FA Cup fourth-round replay at Anfield on Tuesday night. The Reds will field a young team to...
The Sport Review Also reported by •talkSPORT•Belfast Telegraph•Daily Star•BBC Sport

Liverpool snubbing FA Cup replay has 'cost Shrewsbury £500,000'

Liverpool snubbing FA Cup replay has 'cost Shrewsbury £500,000'Liverpool host Shrewsbury tonight in an FA Cup replay but Jurgen Klopp will not be there with the Reds set to field a youthful team
Daily Star


Tweets about this

fulltimewh

Full Time Neil Critchley has praised Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp's effect on the club's youngsters. The German has come under… https://t.co/aLnEAkCBPq 16 hours ago

epltopviews

EPL Most Read in 24 Hours Liverpool are 'disrespecting' Shrewsbury with FA Cup decision claims former Reds star https://t.co/010yOndMR3 3 days ago

NewsLiverpool

Liverpool News Liverpool are 'disrespecting' Shrewsbury with FA Cup decision claims former Reds star https://t.co/GYbj9zX8E3 #lfc 3 days ago

liverpoolnews26

liverpoolnews2019 Liverpool are 'disrespecting' Shrewsbury with FA Cup decision claims former Reds star https://t.co/yJuyH1cOjl https://t.co/QmAhNnqZHd 3 days ago

soccertal

Soccer Talk What Liverpool's senior players think of Jurgen Klopp's controversial FA Cup decision: The Scottish left-back think… https://t.co/PuMitKSWqC 4 days ago

footynew247

Footy News Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is standing firm over his decision to send out a younger team managed by Under-23 co… https://t.co/uo3pP4nifw 6 days ago

fulltimewh

Full Time Jurgen Klopp has explained his decision to miss Liverpool’s FA Cup replay vs Shrewsbury due to it being scheduled d… https://t.co/n0LiEby9Ye 1 week ago

