Jurgen Locadia: Brighton forward to join MLS side FC Cincinnati on loan

Brighton forward Jurgen Locadia will join Major League Soccer side FC Cincinnati on loan when the US transfer window opens on 12 February.



Recent related news from verified sources Jurgen Locadia: Brighton recall striker from loan with Hoffenheim BBC Local News: Sussex -- Brighton recall Dutch striker Jurgen Locadia from his loan spell Bundesliga side FC Hoffenheim.

BBC Local News 1 week ago



Jurgen Locadia arrives in Cincinnati ahead of expected MLS move Jurgen Locadia arrived in Cincinnati late last night ahead of his expected move to MLS side FC Cincinnati.

The Argus 6 days ago



