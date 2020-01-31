Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Jurgen Locadia: Brighton forward to join MLS side FC Cincinnati on loan

Jurgen Locadia: Brighton forward to join MLS side FC Cincinnati on loan

BBC Sport Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
Brighton forward Jurgen Locadia will join Major League Soccer side FC Cincinnati on loan when the US transfer window opens on 12 February.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Jurgen Locadia: Brighton recall striker from loan with Hoffenheim

BBC Local News: Sussex -- Brighton recall Dutch striker Jurgen Locadia from his loan spell Bundesliga side FC Hoffenheim.
BBC Local News

Jurgen Locadia arrives in Cincinnati ahead of expected MLS move

Jurgen Locadia arrived in Cincinnati late last night ahead of his expected move to MLS side FC Cincinnati.
The Argus

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.