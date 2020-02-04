Global  

Robert Alner: Cheltenham Gold Cup-winning trainer dies aged 76

BBC Sport Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
Cheltenham Gold Cup-winning trainer Robert Alner, who triumphed with Cool Dawn in 1998, dies aged 76.
