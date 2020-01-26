Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Salman Khan unveils the first look of Sooraj Pancholi’s ‘Hawa Singh’ biopic

Salman Khan unveils the first look of Sooraj Pancholi’s ‘Hawa Singh’ biopic

Hindu Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
Singh won the Asian Games gold medal in the heavyweight category in consecutive editions (1966 and 1970), a feat unmatched by any Indian boxer to date
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: IANS INDIA - Published < > Embed
News video: Salman Khan unveils the first look of 'Hawa Singh'

Salman Khan unveils the first look of 'Hawa Singh' 00:53

 Bollywood superstar Salman Khan unveiled the first look of the upcoming biopic of Hawa Singh, who is widely regarded the Father of Indian Boxing. The film will feature Sooraj Pancholi.

Recent related videos from verified sources

83 First Look | ‘India was never the same after 1983 victory’: Ranveer Singh [Video]83 First Look | ‘India was never the same after 1983 victory’: Ranveer Singh

First look of Kabir Khan’s sports drama 83 launched in Chennai. The event took place at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Ranveer Singh, Jatin Sarna, Saqib Saleem & others arrived in style.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:04Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Meet Sooraj Pancholi as Hawa Singh, the father of Indian Boxing!

Sooraj Pancholi has starred in two films in his career so far- Hero and Satellite Shankar, and now he's gearing up for his third and perhaps the most ambitious...
Mid-Day

Hawa Singh: Salman Khan's unveils Sooraj Pancholi's FIRST LOOK from the boxing biopic

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan unveiled the first look of the upcoming biopic of Hawa Singh, who is widely regarded the Father of Indian Boxing. The film will...
Bollywood Life

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.