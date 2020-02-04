Global  

Bhutan: Indians to pay 'sustainable development fee'

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 4 February 2020
Bhutan is introducing a "sustainable development fee" for regional tourists following a spike in Indian visitors that has sparked worries for the unique Himalayan kingdom's cherished ecology. The majority of tourists already cough up $250 per day in high season — including meals, transport, and accommodation — to visit the country of 750,000 people famous for putting happiness before economic growth and being carbon negative.
