Bhutan: Indians to pay 'sustainable development fee'

Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Bhutan is introducing a "sustainable development fee" for regional tourists following a spike in Indian visitors that has sparked worries for the unique Himalayan kingdom's cherished ecology. The majority of tourists already cough up $250 per day in high season — including meals, transport, and accommodation — to visit the country of 750,000 people famous for putting happiness before economic growth and being carbon negative. 👓 View full article

