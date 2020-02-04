Global  

Angel Stadium will host memorial service for Altobelli family members killed in helicopter crash

Tuesday, 4 February 2020
Angel Stadium, home of the Los Angeles Angels, will host a memorial service for family members killed in crash with NBA legend Kobe Bryant.
News video: Memorial Scheduled For Altobelli Family At Anaheim Stadium

Memorial Scheduled For Altobelli Family At Anaheim Stadium 00:18

 The memorial service for three family members killed in a helicopter crash is set to be held at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, a family member confirmed Monday.

Report: Public memorial arrangements announced for Kobe Bryant, 8 others killed in helicopter crash [Video]Report: Public memorial arrangements announced for Kobe Bryant, 8 others killed in helicopter crash

The city of Los Angeles will hold a public memorial for basketball icon Kobe Bryant and eight others killed in a helicopter crash, according to a report from the Los Angeles Times. Story:..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:24Published

Staples Center To Hold Memorial For Kobe Bryant, Helicopter Crash Victims Feb. 24 [Video]Staples Center To Hold Memorial For Kobe Bryant, Helicopter Crash Victims Feb. 24

Staples Center will host a public memorial later this month for Kobe Bryant and eight others who were killed in a helicopter crash last month.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 02:20Published


Angel Stadium to host memorial service for John Altobelli and family members killed in helicopter crash

The service will be held next week
CBS Sports

Memorial set for 3 victims in Kobe Bryant helicopter crash

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A public memorial has been announced for three of those killed along with Kobe Bryant when their helicopter crashed in foggy weather last...
Seattle Times


