U-19 World Cup: India enter final after thrashing Pak by 10 wickets
Tuesday, 4 February 2020 () Defending Champions India stormed into their third successive finals of the Under-19 World Cup after thrashing Pakistan by 10 wickets in the first semi-finals on Tuesday. Four-time champions India produced a superlative allround display as they first dismissed Pakistan for 172 in 43.1 overs and then returned to overhaul the target with consummate ease, scoring 176 for no loss in 35.2 overs.
