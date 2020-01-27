Lakers vs. Spurs odds, line: 2020 NBA picks, Feb. 4 predictions from computer model on 34-18 run

The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated Tuesday's Lakers vs. Spurs matchup 10,000 times.



Recent related news from verified sources Butler vs. Georgetown odds: 2020 college basketball picks, Jan. 28 predictions from proven computer model The SportsLine Projection Model has a pick for the clash between Butler and Georgetown.

CBS Sports 1 week ago



Magic vs. Heat odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 27 predictions from advanced computer model The SportsLine Projection Model has a pick for the clash between Magic and Heat.

CBS Sports 1 week ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this