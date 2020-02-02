Global  

Manchester United made contact with deadline day signing Odion Ighalo BEFORE January transfer window even opened

talkSPORT Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
Manchester United were reportedly plotting their move for former Watford striker Odion Ighalo – before the January transfer window even opened! The Red Devils pulled off one of the most surprising transfers in recent history when they clinched a deal for Ighalo last week. The 30-year-old has joined the Premier League giants on loan from […]
Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published < > Embed
News video: How far have Man Utd fallen?

How far have Man Utd fallen? 00:36

 Following the arrival of Odion Ighalo at Manchester United, Eidur Gudjohnsen and Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink assess the struggles of the club in the transfer window.

