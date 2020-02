NEW YORK (AP) — The lone baseball writer who did not vote for Derek Jeter for the Hall of Fame chose to keep his or her ballot private. The Baseball Writers’ Association of America released the ballots of 314 Hall voters on Tuesday, and all public ballots included the longtime New York Yankees captain. Jeter […]

