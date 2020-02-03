Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Birmingham City vs Coventry City LIVE: Pep Clotet considering changes for FA Cup replay

Birmingham City vs Coventry City LIVE: Pep Clotet considering changes for FA Cup replay

Sutton Coldfield Observer Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
Birmingham City vs Coventry City LIVE: Pep Clotet considering changes for FA Cup replayBirmingham City face Coventry City in the second running of the St Andrew's derby this evening with the winners of tonight's FA Cup replay set to face Leicester City.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: 41 Action News - Published < > Embed
News video: City prepares for Chiefs Kingdom champions parade

City prepares for Chiefs Kingdom champions parade 02:11

 Planning ahead for the Chiefs victory parade will be key on Wednesday just as it was in 2015 for Kansas City's last citywide victory parade in honor of the Royals' first World Series championship in 30 years.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Chinese health officials clueless on coronavirus [Video]Chinese health officials clueless on coronavirus

CHINA — Chinese health officials are struggling to answer questions about recent developments in the country. On January 29th, two senior health officials were asked a set of basic questions about..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 02:43Published

Kansas City prepares for Chiefs' victory parade [Video]Kansas City prepares for Chiefs' victory parade

Kansas City is less than two days out from the Chiefs' Super Bowl victory parade and businesses downtown and residents are busy getting ready.

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 02:09Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Birmingham City vs Coventry City: These are the teams Pep Clotet and Mark Robins have picked

Birmingham City's head coach has handed this Under 23s starlet his Blues debut in tonight's FA Cup replay with Coventry City - and Cheick Keita is involved
Sutton Coldfield Observer

Birmingham City v Coventry City FA Cup replay rules: Your questions answered

Birmingham City v Coventry City FA Cup replay rules: Your questions answeredBirmingham City v Coventry City FA Cup replay | Here's the rules
Sutton Coldfield Observer


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.